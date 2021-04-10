Greg Hansen: In a year filled with so much loss, Arizona's wins were a source of joy, comfort

At one point, the Wildcats paused their Pac-12 season for 15 days. Five nonconference games were canceled. A year after Barnes’ team set an attendance record with 95,098 fans, not a single ticket was sold.

And yet last Sunday evening, an ESPN audience estimated at 4 million watched Barnes and the Wildcats come eyelash-close to winning the national championship, one shot away from the single most dramatic victory in school history.

When I think back of the UA’s magical season, my first memory isn’t Aari McDonald’s last shot against Stanford bouncing off the rim. It is the image of ever-present Suzy Mason sitting a few rows behind the Arizona bench, cradling seven-month old Capri Coppa, soothing her, a selfless act in the most extraordinary basketball season of our lives.

Mason is the UA’s senior associate athletic director for event management. During Arizona’s weeks-long stay in San Antonio, she went far beyond event management, far beyond winning and losing. She made sure Adia Barnes wouldn’t have to be worried about her baby.

In many ways, even though Arizona didn’t win the national championship, it felt like it. It feels like it, thanks not just to Barnes and McDonald and Sam Thomas and Cate Reese, but also to those like Suzy Mason who came together to make it all such a success.