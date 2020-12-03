Greg Hansen: Indispensable Armando Rios seemed to know almost everybody in Tucson's sports scene

It was that night that Rios, who was only 52, collapsed on the floor of the Sands Club. He survived that heart event but, sadly, died at his home Tuesday night.

To say he’ll be missed in this community is a vast understatement.

"He seemed to know everybody," says Lisa Bravo, who was Tomey’s secretary when Rios, a walk-on, worked his way onto the roster in 1988 after leaving Fort Lewis College’s football program in Colorado. "He had so many friends. He loved Tucson and being part of what made it tick."

In the fall of 1985, Rios — a 5-foot-7-inch running back at Tucson High School — was voted to the All-City football team. He took his place for the Star’s customary team photo next to Stanford-bound Jon Volpe and USC signee Marion Bates, both running backs with much higher profiles than Rios, who grew up in a single-parent home in the Jollyville section of Tucson near Grant and Silverbell roads.

How he made the all-city team with Volpe and Bates is one of the great upsets in Tucson sports history.

"Armando was quick — really quick," his Tucson High coach Todd Mayfield says now. "He was a really good player. He had a lot of street smart in him."