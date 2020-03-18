Greg Hansen: IOC should listen to Frank Busch and postpone Olympics; training 'doesn’t make sense' amid coronavirus closures

“I spoke to a coach who has several Olympic medalists and they are now using a three-lane pool at a YMCA in Florida,” says Busch. “I have no idea how you can properly prepare for the Olympics using using 25-meter community pools.”

On Tuesday, USA Softball stopped its “Stand Beside Her” Tour, one that opened Feb. 18 at Hillenbrand Stadium. It means that UA catcher Deja Mulipola is idle, her dreams for the Olympics uncertain.

USA Softball hasn’t canceled the Tour, but it has postponed 15 stops through May 17, when it will reevaluate America’s health crisis. It would then have 13 exhibition games through late June.

“Why not just take the pressure off our athletes and allow people to get the hell away from everything for a couple of months?” says Busch. “It doesn’t make sense to worry about whether you will qualify for the Olympics or not when there are far more important issues in the life of every person.”

Harvey has been attending the Olympics since 1992, when he coached Tucson’s Michael Bates to the bronze medal in the 200 meters finals in Barcelona. Currently, Harvey has a stable of Olympic-hopeful athletes, from shot-putter Jordan Geist to middle-distance runner Carlos Villarreal and high jumper Karla Teran.