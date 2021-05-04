Greg Hansen: Iowa-bound Sebastian Robles does his family, school proud

Fred Robles, who has worked in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries, knows a good wrestler when he sees one. He watched 1980s Blue Devil legends Thom Ortiz and Eddie Urbano go from high school hopefuls to national champions.Now he is watching his son take a similar path.

Sebastian Robles hasn’t taken the typical journey to Iowa’s wrestling program. He didn’t even make Sunnyside’s starting lineup as a sophomore.

“He didn’t have a credentialed past when we got him,” said Leon, who has coached Sunnyside to its last five state championships. “I can honestly say I didn’t see it coming. He’s not like (2021 NCAA champion) Roman Bravo-Young, who you could see coming from a mile away. It goes to the point that anything is possible if you put in the time.”

Once Sebastian Robles became a Sunnyside junior, he was all in and then some.

“People doubted me,” he said. “When you go into that wrestling room at Sunnyside people are trying to take your head off. The history of that room pushes you to earn respect. Those are the same brick walls through which all of the great champions have passed. That was a very strong motivation for me. I wanted to be part of it.”

And now he is.