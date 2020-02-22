Greg Hansen: It's easy to blame Arizona Wildcats' loss on four missed free throws. Don't.

The homecourt advantage in college basketball is worth, what, five points on a good night? McKale Center might push it up a few more points, which is part of the whole McKale Magic Thing.
Do you think the Arizona Wildcats have won 91% of their home games since 1988 — they're 460-47 overall — just because they out-coached the other guys, or won with superior forces?
Not hardly, as John Wayne would’ve said.
On Saturday night, a squad of C-level Pac-12 referees — Michael Greenstein, Bob Staffen and Mike Scyphers — all but dusted off a platter, gave it to Sean Miller and said "enjoy first place."
They called a foul on Oregon superman Payton Pritchard with a 1.4 seconds remaining in overtime after UA freshman 7-footer Christian Koloko caught a 90-foot pass, end line to end line, and stumbled backward, awkwardly batting the ball toward the basket.
There was no real foul, but few in the business blinked an eye. You play at McKale, you know the risks.
All Koloko had to do was make two foul shots and, bingo, Arizona and Arizona State would be tied atop the Pac-12 — the first time anything like that would’ve happened this late on the calendar since the rival schools joined the league in 1978.
It was too good to be true, wasn’t it?
Koloko, who was 6-for-15 from the foul line in his brief college career — none of those in pressure situations — missed. And then he missed again. You could see it coming.
The Ducks won 73-72 in overtime and a few minutes later, as the UA pep band marched glumly down the corridor at McKale Center, Oregon’s Shakur Juiston was chatting with a few reporters about the "basketball gods."
"I might as well go play the lottery now," he said with a smile.
By my reckoning, Koloko is the most popular man on Arizona’s basketball team. He is The Future, or at least The Hope for the Future. He will remain that way because you can’t help but like his hustle and admire the progress he has made since the Red-Blue Game a few months ago, when the general feeling seemed to be "maybe he can help out by 2023."
Koloko walked through the hand-shaking ceremony with the Ducks with his head down, distraught. He didn’t look up or make a sound until Oregon coach Dana Altman stopped him at midcourt and essentially told him there will be better days ahead.
"It’s a tough spot for a freshman," Altman said.
Sometimes the basketball gods can be fickle.
Altman, for example, talked about how the Ducks have now won four consecutive overtime games this — yes, four! — including impossibly difficult road games at Michigan, Washington and in Tucson.
Altman almost blamed himself for Koloko’s situation, saying he "made a bad decision" with his defensive alignment on the length-of-the-court desperation attempt. (Pritchard is a full foot shorter than Koloko). But it all worked out for the Ducks, who have the one difference-maker that everyone in the Pac-12 can’t match.
Payton Pritchard. More on him later.
The record will forever show that Arizona’s 0-for-4 free-throw shooting mishaps at the end of regulation and again at the conclusion of overtime were the reasons the Wildcats lost. Years from now, when Arizona misses a shot at the buzzer, losing painfully, Wildcat fans can assure themselves that "it can’t get any worse than it did that year Josh Green and Christian Koloko missed all those foul shots in the last ticks of an overtime game against the Ducks."
But Arizona really lost Saturday’s game long before Green and Koloko bricked a few.
The Wildcats lost by shooting 10 for 21 from the foul line, a season worst. No doubt about it. And they lost because they didn’t score in the final 3:40 of regulation, wasting a 64-58 lead.
That was a clinic on how not to win a basketball game. The Wildcats committed three turnovers, missed a short jumper, a rushed 3-point shot and, of course, missed those two consecutive foul shots. It looked like they were operating with only three players on the court.
And they lost because Altman’s aggressive defensive strategy took Zeke Nnaji out of the game. And, if you want to get technical, they also lost because the officiating crew called four straight either-way plays against Arizona, allowing the steely Pritchard to make six consecutive foul shots.
Pritchard was the only man on the court to play all 45 minutes. He wanted the ball. He dictated the flow of the game. He refused to lose.
"He wouldn’t let me take him out," said Altman. “I tried to a couple of times."
Pritchard established career-highs with 38 points and 14 3-point attempts. His foul shooting alone, 8 for 8, was a crusher.
After fouling out in a dreadful loss Thursday at ASU, Pritchard said he came to Tucson wanting to "prove a point."
For 37 minutes, Arizona senior Dylan Smith played Pritchard in a war of wills, eye to eye and about as physical as college basketball refs allow you to play. Smith was terrific, focused and hustling. It’s amazing Pritchard could score 38 points against that kind of resolve.
"But," said the tireless Pritchard, "it probably makes him tired, too."
Pritchard has the green light of all green lights. Only a few Arizona players over the years had the same kind of freedom to shoot at will — Damon Stoudamire, for one, and maybe Jerryd Bayless.
In the first two minutes Saturday, Pritchard shot from about 30 feet and missed. A few possessions later he shot from further out, if possible. He missed again.
But a minute later, double-teamed with the shot clock expiring, Pritchard stepped back from 30 feet and swished a 3. By halftime he had 20. But it’s more than just shooting the 3-ball. Pritchard is an offensive force, strong with the ball, totally in control, fully confident, never backing down.
"He needs to be The Man," said Juiston, who made Oregon’s game-deciding basket. "And he has the leeway to do it."
Pritchard's bursts to the basket created so many problems for Arizona’s offense, either scoring on a layup or dishing to an open teammate, that the final stat sheet looked like it had a typo, crediting him for just four assists.
Predictably, Juiston said his game-deciding basket came as a result of "everyone collapsing" on Pritchard. This time, in the end, it was Arizona who collapsed. The hows and whys are no longer important.
Before Altman left McKale Center he was asked about the Pac-12 pennant race. "It’s a mess," he said.
Arizona knows the feeling.
Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711