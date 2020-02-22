Greg Hansen: It's easy to blame Arizona Wildcats' loss on four missed free throws. Don't.

Koloko, who was 6-for-15 from the foul line in his brief college career — none of those in pressure situations — missed. And then he missed again. You could see it coming.

The Ducks won 73-72 in overtime and a few minutes later, as the UA pep band marched glumly down the corridor at McKale Center, Oregon’s Shakur Juiston was chatting with a few reporters about the "basketball gods."

"I might as well go play the lottery now," he said with a smile.

By my reckoning, Koloko is the most popular man on Arizona’s basketball team. He is The Future, or at least The Hope for the Future. He will remain that way because you can’t help but like his hustle and admire the progress he has made since the Red-Blue Game a few months ago, when the general feeling seemed to be "maybe he can help out by 2023."

Koloko walked through the hand-shaking ceremony with the Ducks with his head down, distraught. He didn’t look up or make a sound until Oregon coach Dana Altman stopped him at midcourt and essentially told him there will be better days ahead.

"It’s a tough spot for a freshman," Altman said.

Sometimes the basketball gods can be fickle.