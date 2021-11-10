Greg Hansen: It was double the fun when Wildcats men, women opened season in McKale Center

10:04 p.m.: Arizona’s 2021 All-American point guard Aari McDonald is pictured sitting in the stands on the Jumbotron. She receives the loudest ovation of the night. Without public notice, her name has already been placed in the refurbished Ring of Honor, although no celebration is planned until January. Her jersey No. 2 is sure to be retired and placed on a wall at McKale Center, the 10th so displayed. But there’s a problem: There is no remaining cement facade available for another jersey to join those of Sean Elliott, Heidi Hornbeek, Kim Glass, Mike Bibby and others. It’s a good problem to have.

10:32 p.m.: Sophomore guard Dalen Terry finishes the night with a career-high seven assists. In his final five games last season, Terry did not get an assist in 96 minutes. Without point guard James Akinjo (now at Baylor) occupying the ball in the UA’s dribble-dribble-dribble offense of 2020-21, the Wildcat' offense flows.

10:43 p.m.: Speaking in his delightful and engaging Estonian accent, Kriisa — who scores a game-high 17 points — says, "We gonna be good." He is momentarily stuck to find an English word to describe how energy from large McKale Center crowds will benefit the Wildcats. "What’s the word? Contagious," he says.