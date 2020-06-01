Greg Hansen: It was impossible not to be a fan of Osia Lewis

I asked Luster how Osia was dealing with the Beavers’ struggles.

“He’s got a big heart and a great future in coaching,” said Luster. “He works so well with the players.”’

Luster went on to say that Darlene had graduated from OSU and was teaching middle school in nearby Sweet Home, Oregon.

“We just love Osia,” Luster said.

A minute or two later, Osia Lewis emerged from OSU’s happy locker room. He hugged his wife and coach Luster, and said he was happy to see me. I had gotten to know him through the years and worried that his coaching career might be scuttled by OSU’s seemingly permanent position at the bottom of the Pac-10.

But seeing him so happy made me forget all about Steve McLaughlin’s missed kick.

Osia told me of his days as Tucson High’s starting quarterback, ending in 1981, and about how he was tormented that Arizona did not offer him a scholarship. With tears in his eyes, he told me about the death of his brother, Marvin Lewis, a 1970 Parade All-American lineman at Tucson High, who broke his neck while diving into an irrigation ditch in Yuma before he could ever play a down for the USC Trojans.