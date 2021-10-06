Greg Hansen: It'll be Don Brown vs. Chip Kelly — again — when Wildcats, Bruins clash

New Hampshire was 16-0 against Northeastern. "There was a lot of talk about that 16-year streak," Brown told the Boston Globe.

Yet Northeastern not only ended the streak, it rolled, winning 42-17. For at least one season, Kelly’s spread offense — much of which he learned while studying Clemson offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez’s new-age offense in 1999 — had been solved by Don Brown, whose reputation as a defensive guru began to spread throughout New England.

On Saturday, Brown and Kelly will meet again, this time almost 3,000 miles from that 0-16 streak-breaking triumph at New Hampshire’s Wildcat Stadium (yes, Wildcat Stadium).

"It’s funny, I was thinking about that the other day," Brown says now. "We had seven or eight battles with Chip."

Actually, Brown and Kelly split their six long-ago games, each winning three. Life soon changed for both men. Kelly was hired to be Oregon’s offensive coordinator in 2007, at which his spread offense became as admired and produciive as it was feared.

After Brown rose to success at Northeastern, he was poached by nearby UMass, which had won the 1998 D-II national championship. That promotion was accompanied by perhaps the most unpleasant encounter of Brown’s 40 years in coaching.