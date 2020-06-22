Greg Hansen: It's time UA did right thing and put Ernie McCray into Ring of Honor

It waited too long. Dawson’s name was added to the Ring of Honor in 2009. He died a year earlier, at 54.

It would be shameful if the UA or a future administration waits until McCray dies to honor him appropriately, either with his name in the Ring of Honor or with a separate display somewhere in McKale Center to celebrate both his basketball career and the way he nobly became one of the pioneer black athletes in school history, with football’s Frank Batiste and Marty Hurd, and basketball’s Hadie Redd.

“It would be very nice, for the very history of it,” McCray says.

Waiting too long should not be an option. Last week, the Washington Redskins announced they will retire the jersey of receiver Bobby Mitchell. Unfortunately, Mitchell died in April, at 84.

“There is no one more deserving of this honor than Bobby Mitchell,” the Redskins said. “He’s one of the most influential players not only in our team’s history, but in the NFL.”

The same could be said about McCray, who grew up without a father in his life in an economically-challenged area west of the UA campus. He earned two degrees, in education and in physical education, while the father of three young children, working as a janitor to support his family.