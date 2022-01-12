Greg Hansen: Jayden de Laura's move to Wildcats gets two thumbs up, regardless of UA's QB history

At the time, Arizona had never deployed a QB transfer from another Division I school. Now, 35 years later, Washington State’s Jayden de Laura is the third FBS quarterback to transfer to Arizona in the last year.

Welcome to 2022.

De Laura’s transfer process took about five days. He announced he was leaving WSU last Friday; by Tuesday he was in Tucson, signing scholarship documents and posing in his new jersey, No. 7.

College football’s version of free agency may be viewed as insanity by some, but if you don’t fully participate it’s like investing in Blockbuster Video instead of Apple.

There hasn’t been enough time to accurately document the percentage of transfer portal football players who become more productive at their new school versus those who bust. But the numbers of transfer QBs at Arizona from four-year schools since SMU’s death penalty has a very low rate of success.

How low? Exactly 25%. Two of eight.