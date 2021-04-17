Greg Hansen: Jedd Fisch can raise Cats from Pac-12's depths; it's been done before

In two decades as an assistant coach, Fisch received an Ivy League-type football education. He’s an absorber.

“Belichick said that position coaches should be experts,” Fisch recalls.

“Your coordinators should be experts. Let them do their work and don’t upstage them. That’s why I filled our staff with coaches who have been at the highest level. Empower them.

“I can’t tell you how fortunate I feel that we were able to get Brennan Carroll to be our offensive coordinator and Don Brown to be our defensive coordinator. They are experts at their craft.”

Part of the reason Rich Brooks worked out at Oregon is that former UO athletic director Bill Byrne — yes, Greg Byrne’s father — understood what rebuilding a low-level football franchise took. It took time. It took the right man.

If you believe you’ve got the right coach for the right job — if it’s not a Kevin Sumlin situation, where it’s clear there’s not enough energy in the program to jump a car battery — there are no quick fixes at football schools like Oregon of the 1980s and Arizona of the 2020s.