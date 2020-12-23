Greg Hansen: Jedd Fisch has no idea how difficult his latest job — coach of the Cats — is going to be

On Wednesday, a former UCLA assistant coach told me Fisch is "a good guy, a nice guy. But he’s never done anything like try to rebuild a football team."

Robbins and Heeke passed on the guy who has proven he can rebuild a football team, Brent Brennan, a man who orchestrated San Jose State’s climb from 2-11 and 1-11 to this year’s 7-0 and the 19th spot in the AP poll.

Five days earlier, Heeke spent 45 minutes in a Zoom conference declaring his search for a football coach would be someone "who embodies the incredible Bear Down spirit, someone passionate about this job, this school, this community and this state."

He insisted the new coach have Wildcat blood, using words like "DNA" and "bones." But within a few days, Heeke forgot all about toughness, grit and Dick Tomey bloodlines. Instead, his name is on the five-year contract of a job-hopper who couldn’t tell you if the Cactus Comet was a prickly plant or something in the sky.

"He’s the right man at the right time," said Heeke, who uttered almost exactly those same words when Robbins steered him into hiring Sumlin from three years ago.