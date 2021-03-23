Greg Hansen: Jedd Fisch is a comet of energy as Arizona opens spring camp; the Wildcats are better for it

Dale Carnegie? He wrote “How To Win Friends and Influence People” in 1936. Jedd Fisch’s first 90 days on the job would make Carnegie proud.

I asked Fisch if, over 90 days, he stepped back and asked himself, “What am I getting into?”

“No, it was actually the opposite,” he said. “I like our personnel and I feel we have a good opportunity to win here. I’m really impressed with how these guys have worked. The energy of a team and the effort the team puts in will get us wins.”

That’s not only out of the books of Dale Carnegie and Steven Covey, but also out of the book of Dick Tomey. Arizona hasn’t won a game yet — it won’t get a chance to break that 12-game losing streak for another five months — but as it entered the first workout at spring practice on Tuesday, it had won many of the little, off-field things that ultimately lead to winning football games.

Arizona hasn’t won at the little things for 20 years.

When Fisch was completing his high school education in New Jersey, he was determined to be a football coach. He wanted to model Steve Spurrier at Florida, whom he had never met.

He applied to enroll at Florida but was rejected. Instead of trying another school, he persisted.