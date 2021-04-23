Greg Hansen: Jedd Fisch, with his 'Gronx Zoo' and social media savvy, already changing public perception

When Stanford’s women’s basketball team was completing its run as Pac-12 champions, Shaw sat in a chair under the basket at Maples Pavilion and swept the floor during timeouts. The game has changed. If three-time Rose Bowl coach David Shaw is committed to unifying his fan base by sweeping floors, it must have significance.

At the UA’s spring football practice Thursday evening, I bumped into Michael Bates, a five-time NFL Pro Bowl player from Amphitheater High School who was a five-star recruit in the Class of 1989 and the 1992 Barcelona Olympics bronze medal winner at 200 meters.

Bates wasn’t embraced (or even identified) by the Sumlin or Rich Rodriguez staffs, but he is going to be part of Saturday’s Spring Game festivities with former all-conference players such as Tedy Bruschi, Antoine Cason, Ka’Deem Carey and Brooks Reed.

Fisch’s staff also "re-recruited" All-Pac-10 running back Vance Johnson of Cholla High School. The three-time Super Bowl receiver of the Denver Broncos has returned to Tucson for the Spring Game. After 37 years, Johnson is back home thanks to Jedd Fisch.