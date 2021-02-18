Greg Hansen: Jedd Fisch's enthusiasm, smart hires means he's likely to prove ranking wrong

5. Rich Rodriguez, Arizona. Fair to middlin’.

11. Matt Campbell, Toledo. Now at Iowa State, Campbell is perhaps the rising star in football coaching.

The rankings are filler for a slow day.

The point is, what makes new Boise State coach Andy Avalos, ranked No. 4 by USA Today, any more prepared to operate successfully than Jedd Fisch? It’s all about the brand, because it can’t be experience.

Avalos has only coached at Boise State and, for the last two seasons, Oregon. His coaching experiences are thin. He has worked for two head coaches: Bryan Harsin and Mario Cristobal.

Fisch has worked for Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, Mike Shanahan, Steve Spurrier, Jim Harbaugh and Sean McVay. If we’ve learned anything about Fisch in his two months at Arizona, it’s that he’s a sponge. He appears to have absorbed two decades of how-to-run-a-first-class-operation from the game’s best.

As college football shifts in the 2020s, it has become obvious that the old-school style of coaching, while still effective, isn’t the only way to be successful. Edwards has put that model on exhibit at Arizona State.