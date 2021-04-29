Greg Hansen: 'Jimbo,' Wildcats still grinning from Pac-12 title win

As they prepared for a Zoom conference, Reeves and Jimbo put on white golf hats with "CHAMPS" across the front and pulled on navy blue t-shirts that read "2021 Pac-12 Champions."

"I’m still grinning from ear to ear," the coach said.

The celebration included Jimbo’s nine-year assistant coach, Chris Nallen, a four-time Wildcat All-American with the lowest career scoring average in school history, the leader of Arizona’s last Pac-10 championship club, 2004.

Nallen is something of a golf whisperer to the Wildcats, a trusted voice who has been there and done that.

"Chris was walking with me, he was there on every shot," said Reeves. It’s that kind of expertise and link to the school’s glory days that Anderson has been wise enough to employ while fully rebuilding the school’s golf program.

"Our guys are deeply rooted in the tradition of the program," said Anderson. "It’s important our future players understand what has been done here."

Jimbo Anderson will surely be named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year next month, capping a long climb for the former New Mexico Lobos walk-on who similarly persevered in his college days, becoming one of the Lobos’ leading golfers.