Greg Hansen: Jordan Brown looks legit in Wildcats' season-opening win; Pac-12 play looms

On opening night in college basketball, some things are not as they appear.

“We did a lot of sub-par things,’’ Miller said Friday. “We have to be patient. I’m thrilled we’re 1-0. I know we have to get a lot better.’’

Count me among those who believe Brown’s Arizona debut is the real thing. He has the look of an all-conference player. And junior point guard James Akinjo exhibited why he was the 2019 Big East Freshman of the Year. He rushed a few 3-pointers, as did the Wildcats — they shot 7 of 25 from 3-point distance, which won’t work at any time for any team — but after a truncated off-season that’s to be expected.

There were no team-bonding summer workouts. No Red- Blue Game from which to make personnel judgements. No exhibition games against a Division III team like Chico State. This was to be the weekend the Wildcats played in a multi-team event either in Brooklyn, New York, or, as later hoped, at McKale.

That’s life in college basketball, 2020. Arizona’s scheduled Nov. 16 game against Loyola Marymount was canceled as virtually every team in college basketball scrambled for opponents.

LMU replaced its game at McKale Center by scheduling a double-header at Minnesota, of all places, this weekend.