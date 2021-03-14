Greg Hansen: Josh Pastner has turned Georgia Tech from a wreck into champions

“I love Coach Hamilton, just love him,” he said. “He needs to be in the Hall of Fame.”

Josh Pastner, UA Class of 2000, has restored my faith in the follow-the-money world of college basketball. If it is permissible, I am going to quietly cross the journalistic barrier and become the Yellow Jackets’ No. 1 fan during this month of Madness. Lord knows, we can use a Cinderella story about now.

Lord knows there is no Tucson team to follow.

Three days after Arizona hired Sean Miller in April 2009, Pastner, then 31, was hired to be the head coach of the Memphis Tigers. Many Wildcats fans had long ticketed Pastner as a successor to Lute Olson, but the timing was all wrong. Kevin O’Neill fractured the lovey-dovey nature of Arizona basketball and Pastner fled for Memphis, where he joined John Calipari’s Final Four program.

Pastner wasn’t seriously considered to replace Olson or O’Neill if for no other reason than he didn’t seem to be ready.

He was only 30. Nobody gets hired to be a head coach at 30, not in college basketball, not unless you are Mike Krzyzewski, who was 29 when hired to coach the Army Cadets a million years ago.