Greg Hansen: Lack of recruiting, development explains why Wildcats aren't well-represented in NFL

Among the most disconcerting variables as it pertains to the lack of football success at Arizona and ASU is that neither school has been able to recruit well on its home turf. Incredibly, 28 men who played high school football in this state are on opening-day active NFL rosters.

But of those 28 active Arizonans, only two played their entire careers at Arizona or ASU: N’Keal Harry and Flannigan-Fowles.

“The proof’s in the pudding,” said Heeke. “We need to make better inroads in the state. We need to be successful off the field to compete at a higher level.”

Heeke said he has been encouraged by Arizona’s recruiting progress during the pandemic. He said there is a “good vibe” around the program, some of it related to the implementation of new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and his staff.

“I like our staff and the way they’ve handled this, moving forward as a defensive group, moving forward in recruiting,” said Heeke. “But let’s see how it rolls out as we get closer to signing day.”

Getting to the NFL is ridiculously difficult, as is moving up the Pac-12 standings.