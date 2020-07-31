Greg Hansen: 'Lark' led Tucson's John Perry to claim a pair of Guinness world records

"It started with a lark," he says. "I was teaching a lower-level student, a young man, and I wanted him to get in three or four serves before I got in 12. I got good at serving quickly. It was really a whim. I asked myself, 'is there a record for this?’ It turned out there was.

"Some of my friends joked that they were going to try to track down Rusedki and tell him his record has been broken."

Perry’s hand-eye coordination is so superior that he found another Guinness tennis record that he felt he could break. He could tap a tennis ball on one side of his racquet, quickly flop the racquet to the opposite side and do it again — very rapidly — almost 100 times in 30 seconds.

With the officials recording his movements, he did so 97 times. Bingo. Another Guinness world record.

"My goal was 100," he says with a laugh. "Remember that famous picture of Wilt Chamberlain holding the basketball the night he scored 100 points? Someone had written ‘100’ on the ball. I wanted to write ‘100’ on a tennis ball. I did this for fun, for posterity."