Greg Hansen: Larry Scott's future as Pac-12 commissioner clouds growing optimism about sports' return

College football will not succumb to COVID-19. ESPN is scheduled to broadcast a tripleheader of games Saturday. By the end of the month, Sept. 26, there will be 33 FBS games in one day.

The message is clear: Bring it on. Enthusiasm reigns.

It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Arizona and the rest of college basketball begins Thanksgiving weekend, when the UA’s Adia Barnes might be able to unveil what has the look of a Final Four women’s basketball team.

With due respect to the coronavirus, it is clear American sports will not be forever (or long) subdued.

Of course, it is not an all-systems-go scenario. The Pac-12 is not moving forward with such optimism, and it has little to do with pushing the football season to January. In fact, it appears to be stuck — burdened by commissioner Larry Scott.

Scott’s future with the league — or lack of one — sometimes commands more attention and interest than the Pac-12’s return to sports. It has become the Pac-12’s public relations problem of the times, a festering issue that attracts more comment than the fade of USC’s football program or the NCAA investigation of basketball at Arizona.