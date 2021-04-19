Greg Hansen: 'Laser-focused' Brooks Fail swims his way into UA record books

One other Tucsonan has come close: Flowing Wells’ Marcus Titus, also a UA All-American, reached the finals of the Olympic Trials in the 100 breaststroke in 2008 and 2012.

While Fail concentrates on his pre-Olympic Trials training, he joins a select list of Tucson-raised men’s swimmers who have finished in the top three at NCAA finals. Titus was second in the 100 breaststroke in 2008; Sabino’s Scot Johnson was second in the 200 backstroke in 1987; Sabino’s Dave Rollins was third in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM in 2006; and Sabino’s Tyler DeBerry was second in the 500 freestyle in 2005.

“Based on my times from 2019 and how much I’ve improved since then, I think I have a really good shot to be in the mix for the Olympic team,’’ says Fail, who began club-team swimming when he was 4, at the Ventana Canyon aquatic center.

After becoming a state champion at Catalina Foothills, he made recruiting visits to South Carolina, which is his mother’s alma mater, and to Indiana. He chose to stay home.

“I’ve got a great situation at the UA,’’ says Fail. “Coach Richardson should get all the credit for everything. I’m surrounded by coaches and teammates I really enjoy and that’s why I’m returning to Arizona for one more year. I’ve still got a lot to learn, and this is the place where I know I can continue to get better.’’

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.