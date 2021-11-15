Greg Hansen: Latest Pima County Sports Hall of Fame inductees show perseverance as important as talent

After being named Tucson’s top scholar-athlete at Salpointe Catholic High school, John wanted to be a basketball coach. In 1983, he drove from Tucson to Albuquerque to watch the Final Four.

Everything became possible for the young Jay John.

“My visit to the Final Four inspired me,'' he said. "Arizona had just hired Lute Olson and three weeks after he was hired I walked into the basketball office and asked if I could meet him. Fifteen years later I came back to the UA, my alma mater, to coach for that great man. I’m forever an Arizona Wildcat and a Salpointe Lancer.’’

Mallory Miller, the most accomplished soccer player in UA history, the 2005 Pac-10 player of the year, began her acceptance speech Sunday by recounting the long-ago day that, as a Salpointe freshmen, she was one of 90 at a mass tryout for the Lancer varsity team. She was one of four who made it.

“I started playing soccer at 5, in the AYSO,’’ she said, emotionally. “I played for the Sabino Vista Bobcats. I’m so honored to be here. My family is seated at Table 5 today. That was always my soccer number, five.’’

She paused to collect her emotions. She is now the principal of an elementary school in Gilbert.