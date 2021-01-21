Greg Hansen: 'Lavish Larry' put himself over needs of the Pac-12 and its fans, and it cost him his job

It was about that time that Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne left for a similar post at Alabama. I asked Byrne if he had a parting message for the commissioner.

“I would say that he needs to make sure to return the money to the league,” said Byrne.

Scott made his first visit to the UA campus during the 2009 football season, accompanied by an ever-present public relations figure. Scott toured each campus in the league that fall, and capped his day in Tucson by staging a media conference in the Arizona Stadium press box.

It was standard stuff, with one exception: Scott littered his Q&A session with a lot of Ivy League-type language. He talked about the league’s “footprint” and proudly displayed what he called a “shield” — a logo — that would be embroidered onto every Pac-12 uniform.

This was all shiny and new for a league that used to be operated out of an aging office building in Walnut Creek, California, a place where everybody knew your name.

When Scott left, I told one of those from the Pac-10 that it was impressive Scott would spend the weekend in Tucson, staying late, getting to know the city.