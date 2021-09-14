Greg Hansen: Long lines, listless play made for an experience to forget at Arizona Stadium

"Was there a lack of energy? No," he said.

The next man Fisch would be wise to speak with is Mike Stoops, who captained the most difficult rebuilding job in UA football history. If Stoops kept notes of the 2003 season, it should be required reading.

Stoops inherited a team that had gone 4-20 over three previous Pac-10 seasons. That’s about all he inherited. His quarterback depth chart in ’03 was true freshman Kris Heavner, redshirt freshman Ryan O’Hara and sophomore Nic Costa, the veteran of the group. Costa had thrown seven passes in his college career.

Stoops went 3-8 and 3-8 his first two seasons. He didn’t find a franchise-type quarterback until Willie Tuitama became a starter during the middle of the 2005 season.

No one took mercy on Stoops. Cal beat his first two UA teams by a combined score of 66-0. San Diego State coach Brady Hoke had a similar approach against the Wildcats last week. On Tuesday, Brown emphasized that Hoke "did not take anybody out" even though the game was a rout by halftime.

Add that to the lessons-learned category for the 2021 Wildcats.