Greg Hansen: Longest losing skid in school history shows what a deep hole Cats have fallen in

Seattle seemed like welcome place for Kevin Sumlin’s team to break its oh-fer streak, especially against a club with a new coach, a new quarterback and no home field advantage, a rebuilding team that struggled to edge a not-so-powerful Oregon State team a week earlier, a game in which the UW benefitted from a controversial call near the goal line late in the game.

Beat the Huskies? Why not? It had some historic karma.

When Arizona lost a school-record eight straight games in 2003, it snapped the streak by upsetting the Huskies 27-22 . And when Arizona lost seven straight games a year later, it again upset the Huskies, winning 23-13 in Seattle.

If you’ve followed the league the last few decades, you recognize that an 0-9 streak in the conference has little precedent with the exception of the epically bad Oregon State teams of the 1980s and 1990s.

Even the once-mighty Washington program went 0-15 from 2007-09. To get back to its 2020 level, where it mashes a team like Arizona, the Huskies had to go through a string of coaches: Tyrone Willingham, Steve Sarkisian and Chris Peterson.

It usually takes years to get it right after you go 0-9.