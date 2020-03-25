Greg Hansen: Longtime Tucson baseball coach adds writing to his rubber-armed repertoire

Through the years, Gaynes coached 11 Tucsonans who reached the big leagues, including Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo and Padres infielder Seth Mejias-Brean.

How did all of this fall into place for a graduate of the Cornell University Law School, 2,330 miles from Tucson?

“I wanted to go somewhere warm,” says Gaynes, reciting a not-so-unusual ritual of those who relocated to Southern Arizona from a place where baseball season isn’t year-round. He chose Phoenix. But almost before he could start a law career in Phoenix, the firm splintered.

“I wrote letters to all the law firms in Tucson,” he remembers. Gaynes drove to Tucson in May of 1972 and began work with a group of attorneys on East Speedway that included future Arizona governor Raul Castro.

“One of the coolest things about writing the book is that 82 of my former players requested a copy,” says Gaynes. “I told them I’d get them a book but that they’d have to come and visit me first. It was so special to talk about their old baseball teams again.”

A few years ago, Gaynes was on one of his customary morning walks near his house; it started raining hard. A police car pulled over and motioned to him.

“Get in,” the policeman said.