Greg Hansen: Lute Olson's journey through life was about much more than hoops

When Olson stepped on the bus, Navy center David Robinson laughed.

“Should we start calling you Coach Knight?” he asked.

Laughter filled the bus. Lute laughed, too.

Once the bus stopped at the Notre Dame cathedral, Olson told the team they were on their own for several hours and to meet at the bus at 5 p.m. I accompanied Olson, Rickard and assistant coach Bobby Cremins of Georgia Tech for the day.

After seeing the sights, Olson suggested we get a table at an outdoor restaurant and have a beer on the Champs Elysees. The waiter took our order and returned with four large “yards” of beer. You had to use two hands to lift the container, as if drinking out of a saxophone. One yard of French beer felt like a six-pack.

About an hour later, the waiter asked if we wanted another round.

Olson, who was about 6 feet 4 inches tall with a tight end’s body, ordered another. The others were still trying to finish the first yard.

Finally, about an hour before the bus was to leave, Olson said he was hungry. We found a Burger King on the Champs Elysees. Olson ate his cheeseburger while walking to the bus. He did not notice that the ketchup and mustard dripped onto his Indiana Hoosiers basketball shirt.