Greg Hansen: Lute was at top of AD's 'short list' for 9 years before he lured coach to Arizona

With Koffler’s support, Dempsey fired Lindsey eight months later — even though the Arizona state senate vigorously opposed the move.

Given the school’s low athletic profile of 1983, there couldn’t have been a soul in Tucson who believed the new athletic director could successfully execute the coaching coup of a lifetime by stealing Olson away from the high-flying Iowa Hawkeyes, who had for a decade been No. 1 on Dempsey’s must-hire-someday list.

Dempsey flew to Kansas City and, about 15 minutes after the Hawkeyes were eliminated 55-54 in a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament game to Villanova, introduced himself to Olson while still in the arena.

Would he be interested in talking about the coaching vacancy at Arizona?

“Lute invited me to his hotel room for breakfast the next morning,” Dempsey recalls. “I talked with him and his wife, Bobbi, for about two hours. Then they invited their five children into the room, put some chairs together around me in a semi-circle and let them ask me questions. I was like ‘who’s interviewing who here?’ “

After spending about five hours in Olson’s hotel suite, Dempsey asked the big question. Would Lute and Bobbi be interested in flying to Tucson that night to further discuss the job?