Greg Hansen: Meet Bob Myers, the secret to the Wildcats' high jump success

Through more than 40 years in the business of college athletics, Bob Myers has been a coach, a professor, an athletic director, a dean and a Hall of Famer. Or should we say, he is a Hall of Famer.

No one in the current UA athletic department goes as far back as Myers, to 1978, when the football player from Chico State enrolled at Arizona intent on getting an advanced degree in biomechanics, studying under the acclaimed Betty Atwater, a global expert in what made high jumpers jump so high and long jumpers jump so far.

So when Arizona senior Justice Summerset won the Pac-12 high jump championship Saturday at USC — and when junior Lillian Lowe finished second in the women’s high jump finals — you could say that Myers’ mission has been a success.

Those in the UA track program have known that for decades.

"Prior to me coming to Arizona in 1987, Bob Myers and Dr. Atwater were two athletic professionals I read the most," says UA head track coach Fred Harvey. "When I got the job, it was like a kid in a candy store. He’s an amazing coach and a better person."

If you’ve lost track of Myers, it’s understandable.