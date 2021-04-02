Greg Hansen: Mighty UConn crumbles as Wildcats easily tame basketball’s alpha dog

A typical UConn Big East road trip was a 77-32 win at St. John’s followed by a 83-32 blowout at Xavier. Those are not typos. In 24 of its 25 games leading to the NCAA Tournament,, UConn won by double-digits. Its only close games were against fellow Final Four participant South Carolina; a 63-59 win at home, and a 90-87 loss at Arkansas, which won 19 games and got to the NCAA Tournament.

That’s it. UConn was 24-1 entering the Big Dance. Arizona might’ve been 24-1 against that schedule, too.

And although the Huskies had certifiably the offensive player of the year in women’s college basketball, freshman shooting guard Paige Bueckers -- a Steph Curry-type shooter -- Arizona could match her with the nation’s top defensive player, No. 2, McDonald.

After Arizona lost its second game at Stanford, a not-as-close-as-the-score 62-48 loss on Feb. 22 and followed with a lackadaisical 66-64 loss at a below-average ASU team, they knew their defense wasn’t sustainable. So they made a late-season change, with more trapping, more double-teaming, more pressure, more Aari, more energy, more everything.

The Wildcats started playing like a No. 1 seed.