Greg Hansen: Mike Candrea savoring each game with World Series-bound Wildcats

What softball program hasn’t he touched in his years at Arizona? If Candrea gives you his blessing, you’re good. And on Saturday, he gave Deifel and the Razorbacks his blessing.

“They’re going to be something to reckon with for a long time,’’ said Candrea, and although it didn’t ease the immediate pain felt by Deifel and her first-time SEC champions, Candrea’s words carry a lot of weight.

If he endorses your product, you’re good.

More to the point he also endorsed his product Saturday. “This senior class is the gold standard for a coach,’’ he said, not to be taken lightly. “It took me 37 years to put together a group of seven (seniors) like this to run the show.’’

What remains to be determined isn’t just if this will be Arizona’s ninth WCWS champion, but if Candrea will return for the 2022 season. His players and support staff have worn out the social media hashtag #4Coach and other variables. There was a similar placard in the Arizona dugout on Saturday.