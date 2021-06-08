Greg Hansen: Mike Candrea was always the right man to lead Arizona Wildcats

By February 2012, Roby was moved into Peppi’s House hospice on the TMC campus. Although final preparations were underway for the season-opening tournament at Hillenbrand Stadium, Candrea drove to see Roby at Peppi’s House. She died later that evening.

Four days later, Candrea and his wife again entered St. Thomas the Apostle church, this time for Roby’s funeral. He was to be a pallbearer. When the service was complete, Candea moved toward the casket and helped to carry the body of Mary Roby outside to a waiting hearse.

I was standing next to Candrea as he bent over and kissed the casket. “I’ll see you again someday, Mary," he said.

'He could help any coach'

When Candrea was hired by Arizona, he was as much of an outsider as a college softball coach could be. There were no male softball coaches in the Pac-10, and there wouldn’t be another until Oregon State hired Kirk Walker in 1995.

"It was very rare," remembers Gail Gault, a Sahuaro High School grad who was one of Arizona’s leading softball players of the 1970s. Gault had been an assistant coach on the UA’s 1985 softball team, aiding Paula Noel. All five of Arizona’s previous softball coaches were women — including LaRose, who was the team’s interim coach in 1980.