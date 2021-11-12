Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on a very good doctor, Ricky Hunley's big surprise — and Saturday's winner

Fisch this season awarded jersey No. 1 to receiver Stanley Berryhill and defensive end Jalen Harris based on toughness, leadership, dedication and academic achievement. Fisch might do well to create a similar process to awarding jerseys No. 15, No. 6 (Cecil) and No. 89 (Hunley) in the future.

Dear Mr. Football: Should the UA consider adding a "Tough as Nails" award to its annual post-season awards?

A: It should, and my nomination is that it names it the Adrian Koch Award. It would be a considerable honor to be linked with the former Desert View High School linebacker, who was among those in the stands at last week’s victory over Cal.

Or maybe it could be called the "Few Good Men" award.

After playing at Desert View, Koch enlisted in the Marines. He became an infantry sergeant, serving in combat in Somalia and Bosnia. He returned to Tucson in 1996 and attended a walk-on tryout at Arizona. But Koch, who was 5 feet 9 inches and maybe 175 pounds, was too small. He used the GI Bill to begin his education at Arizona.

Ever persistent, Koch added weight and strength and soon was added to the UA roster. And awarded a scholarship. Amazingly, by 1999, he made 22 tackles as a backup linebacker and special teams standout.