Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on Arizona's losing streak, ASU's accomplished assistants — and Saturday's prediction

The best comparisons to ASU coach Herm Edwards acquiring Lewis is the way Dick Tomey hired former Arizona, Purdue and Army head coach Jim Young to be the Wildcats' offensive line coach from 1992-94, and, later, when Tomey successfully persuaded former Alabama and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Homer Smith to be the UA’s offensive coordinator from 1996-97.

Some coaches fear hiring someone smarter than they are — a possible replacement?—- but Edwards, like Tomey, doesn’t have that insecurity gene.

Edwards is an engaging man — a connector — that gives him an edge over the many high-salaried college coaches who don’t get involved in community affairs, or don’t do well in the "father figure" role.

A few weeks ago, The Athletic quoted Zimmer describing Lewis: "He’s terrific with the players. He’s terrific with the community. He’s very good with the personnel, tremendous as far as bringing guys in and being able to handle different personalities. He could be tough on them, but lenient as well, depending on what’s needed at the time."

What team couldn’t use a man like that?

Dear Mr. Football: Did Lewis benefit from playing at one of those mega-powers like Alabama or Ohio State?