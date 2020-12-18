Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on Arizona's rebuild, the Sumlin-Brennan connection and Heeke's education

There’s a reason established coaches don’t walk into a fire like the one burning at Arizona Stadium. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops was 43 when he took over the ashes of the UA program in 2004. He was the best man for the job. In retrospect, it would’ve been difficult for any coach to rebuild Arizona’s program with more success than Stoops did from 2003-11.

It’s just that it took 3-8, 3-8, 5-7 and 6-6 seasons to stock the roster with enough talent to beat USC and Oregon.

The Pac-12 is more difficult now; Washington and Washington State were woeful during Stoops’ years, and Colorado and Utah weren’t in the league.

Dear Mr. Football: Has any long-term Pac-12 coach ever left their comfort zone and jumped into a raging football fire after establishing residency and well-being?

A: Oregon’s Rich Brooks had spent 18 backbreaking years (91-109-4) getting it right for the football-poor Ducks. At 54 — after beating Arizona 10-9 to essentially steal the Rose Bowl away from Arizona — he got a chance to coach the NFL’s St. Louis Rams. He was fired in two years and became an assistant for the Atlanta Falcons.