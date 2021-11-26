Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on ASU big billboard, the Wildcats' revenge — and who wins Saturday's rivalry game

A: Sure it does. In 2005, No. 1 USC humiliated UCLA 66-19. A year later, a modestly average 6-5 UCLA team stunned Pete Carroll’s No. 2-ranked Trojans, 13-9.

After Washington State was humbled in the 1991 Apple Cup by defending co-national champions Washington 55-10, the Cougars vowed to get even and a year later shocked the 9-2 Huskies 38-28.

However, this Arizona team doesn’t have anywhere near as much talent as the '06 Bruins or '92 Cougars, which were both bowl teams. I don’t think any Wildcats could crack ASU’s starting lineup except punter Kyle Ostendorp, although receiver Stanley Berryhill would surely be in ASU’s rotation.

It’s likely to take at least one more year, or longer, to avenge the 70-7 debacle. Oregon ran it up on Oregon State 69-10 in 2017 and it took the Beavers significant time to change coaching staffs and recruit better before getting the big payback win in 2020. That’s likely the Territorial Cup timeline, too.

Dear Mr. Football: What’s the origin of the Interstate 10 "No Pity for the Kitty" billboard?