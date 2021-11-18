Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on empty stadiums, cold-weather games — and Friday's winner

In ’76, the demand for in-person viewing surged in Tucson. And why not? On the day of the grand opening of the expanded Arizona Stadium, the only college football game on live television was Notre Dame-Pitt. (Arizona games were tape delayed until 11 p.m.). Only two games involving current Pac-12 teams were televised live that season: UCLA-ASU and UCLA-USC. In fact, only 19 college football regular-season games were televised during the 1976 season.

College football was a regional game. ESPN was still a crazy dream in someone’s mind. Entertainment options were limited. Bigger was better when it came to building football stadiums. Almost every Pac-12 school made the mistake of over-building its football stadium.

Dear Mr. Football: Why doesn’t Arizona raze the upper deck stands on the east side and go with a capacity of about 40,000? Wouldn’t tickets then be in demand?

A: The recent trend among Pac-12 schools is to go small. Stanford reduced its capacity from 80,000 to 50,000. Cal’s renovations eliminated 15,000 seats, to 60,000, which is still way too big. ASU dropped from 72,000 to 53,500. Even USC, which once averaged as many as 93,000 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, now seats a more modest 77,000, also too large for 21st-century interest.