Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on Extreme Survivors, football big bucks — and Saturday's prediction

Dear Mr. Football: Is it time for someone to create a clever nickname for Arizona’s defense?

A: How about the Extreme Survivors?

The Wildcats started a sixth-year senior and two fifth-year seniors on defense last week who combined to make 11 tackles and make the word “journeymen” seem inadequate.

Defensive lineman Aaron Blackwell, 23, is from the high school class of 2015. Phoenix guy. He signed with Weber State. He didn’t qualify academically and enrolled at Mesa Community College, where he played for two years. He then played for the New Mexico Lobos and was frequently injured, lost in a bad program that went 5-19. How’d he do? He made three tackles last year.

Old-school nose guard Roy Lopez, 22, is from the high school class of 2016. Phoenix guy. He chose New Mexico State over offers from Idaho, NAU and Weber State. His final two NMSU teams went 5-19. Not that he’s missing much by leaving Las Cruces; the Aggies canceled their 2020 season.