Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on fluky finishes, gifts from above — and Saturday's winner

It’ll take time for Brown to get and develop more Josh Uches and Taco Charltons.

Dear Mr. Football: How important is the number 20 to Jedd Fisch?

A: Arizona hasn’t scored 20 points in its last seven games. Any Power 5 football team can expect to go 0-12 if it doesn’t average, say, 25 points a game. To have a winning season, you’ve got to average 30 or more.

The UA’s seven games of fewer than 20 is historically bad, as you might expect. Only Mike Stoops’ first UA team, 2004, also with seven straight games under 20, can match it. Before that? The UA’s teams of 1962, 1964 and 1965 all had streaks of at least seven straight games under 20.

The worst scoring period in UA football history was 1957-59, when the Wildcats went 19 consecutive games without reaching 20 points. Somehow they won six of those games. But that was during the so-called "dead ball" era of college football.

UCLA isn’t a powerhouse. If the Wildcats can run the ball as well as they did at Oregon, controlling tempo and the line of scrimmage, Fisch will have a reasonable chance to end the 16-game losing streak.