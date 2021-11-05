Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on game-deciding plays, program-changing players — and why Arizona will beat Cal

Of that group, Enke, Dawson, Bates and Carey were considered elite-level recruits. The others, like Reed, worked their way to the top.

McLaughlin, the 1994 Lou Groza Award winner as the top placekicker in college football, will be honored on the field Saturday. McLaughlin lives in Atlanta, where he is in the music business.

He'll will do more than just enjoy a football game where he grew up selling soft drinks during 1980s UA games.

His college-days singing group, Pet the Fish, was to perform in a reunion concert Friday night on the open plaza at Hotel Congress downtown. Pet the Fish used to open for such prominent groups as the Dave Matthews Band.

Dear Mr. Football: Is Cal coach Justin Wilcox a rising star? Or has his defense-first program been figured out, and is about to become known as the team that lost to the school with the longest losing streak in conference history?

A: No Pac-12 coach and his staff is more familiar with Arizona than Cal. Wilcox, who was offered a scholarship by Dick Tomey in 1995 and strongly considered playing for Arizona before staying near his hometown of Junction City, Oregon, and playing for the Ducks, has coached or played against Arizona 13 times. He is 9-4.