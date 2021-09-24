Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on how Oregon got Rich, where Wildcats went wrong — and Saturday's winner

Byrne stuck with Brooks because he saw something that outsiders didn’t: Brooks was a tough sonofagun, a defense-first talent-developer who had put the bricks in place to make Oregon a .500 team, or better. That was preferable to firing head coaches every few years like Oregon State did in the '70s, '80s and '90s.

It continued to be a slow climb for Brooks, a likeable man with a winning personality whose teams were among the most physical, toughest outs in Pac-10 football. He was the epitome of a "make the most out of what you’ve got" coach. After the '83 debacle, the Ducks went, in succession, 6-5, 5-6, 5-6, 6-5 and 6-6. Byrne saw progress where others saw "same-old, same-old," the words Arizona used when it parted ways with Tomey in 2000.

Dear Mr. Football: When did sticking with Brooks finally pay off?

A: In 1994, the Ducks stunned No. 11 Arizona, 10-9, in what remains the most costly loss in Arizona football history. Oregon went to the Rose Bowl. Arizona’s all-too-brief "Desert Swarm" period was at an end.

Brooks attracted so much attention for finally getting Oregon to a championship — he had gone 8-4 and 8-4 a few seasons earlier — that Knight became active in funding the future of Oregon football. Brooks? He was hired to be the head coach of the NFL’s St. Louis Rams.