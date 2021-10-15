Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on QB injuries, Karl Dorrell, and whether Jedd Fisch can survive a winless season (he can)

Dear Mr. Football: Was Jedd Fisch prepared for the cursed history of Arizona quarterbacks?

A: When Fisch exited the field at Arizona Stadium after Saturday’s loss to UCLA, TV cameras pictured him walking astride Dr. William D. Prickett, the team’s orthopedic consultant, director for sports medicine at the Northwest Medical Center.

Prickett is a former Arizona starting quarterback, 1991, who began his Wildcat career by breaking his wrist in 1988 and then fracturing his hand in 1989. Talk about a snapshot — Fisch and Prickett — worth a thousand words.

Prickett, a former walk-on who played high school football at Sahuaro and Rincon/University, began the 1991 season as the No. 3 quarterback behind George Malauulu and Chuck Levy, who was, in truth, the club’s No. 1 running back and an emergency QB.

But Malauulu separated his shoulder, Levy was knocked out with an ankle sprain and Prickett started against UCLA (a 54-14 loss) and No. 2 Miami (a 36-9 loss).

With few exceptions, that’s a defining history of UA quarterbacking. Get your No. 3 QB ready. On Saturday, it was injured QB Jordan McCloud who was introduced to Dr. Prickett at the worst possible time.