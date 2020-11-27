Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on Rose Bowl blasphemy, Arizona's early MVP — and Saturday's winner

Good news on the horizon: For Arizona, there’s always woeful UTEP, which is to play in Tucson in September 2023.

Dear Mr. Football: How much does it cost for a road trip to play UCLA?

A: When Clemson traveled 400 miles to Florida State for what turned out to be an aborted game against FSU last week, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovic said the Tigers spent about $300,000 — and claimed that FSU could’ve saved them the expense by being more forthcoming about its COVID-19 issues.

Arizona’s visit to UCLA covers about the same distance, so perhaps it is costing close to $300,000. That is offset somewhat by close to $5 million in media rights money distributed to the Pac-12 by Fox to broadcast Saturday’s game. That money is then split among 12 teams and league headquarters, or close to $400,000 per team.

Something as simple as ground travel has become more costly. Heeke said that the UA now requires six buses to get a team to and from a road game. That’s double the customary number of buses to and from the stadium and airport.