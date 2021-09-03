Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on what separates Cats and Cougars, BYU's Arizona blood — and Saturday's winner

One thing Jedd Fisch has done at Arizona is to make sure legacy recruits like the Barrington brothers are identified and evaluated. That’s part of why Fisch hired Arizona All-Pac-10 safety Brandon Sanders to be the program’s Coordinator of Alumni and High School Relations.

Late last month, Fisch offered a scholarship to an eighth-grader, Brady Smigiel, an emerging prospect from Newbury Park, California. Brady’s father is Joe Smigiel, a starting lineman on Arizona’s 1994 Fiesta Bowl team.

When you are recruiting against USC and Oregon, you can’t afford not to know if you’ve got an "in" like Arizona had but failed to exercise with the Barrington brothers. Fisch is in the process of changing that.

Dear Mr. Football: Does being a UA team captain have much history?

A: It does now.

Senior pass rusher Jalen Harris, who is one of six UA captains, is the son of 1994 UA captain Sean Harris, a Tucson High grad. They are the only father-son captains in UA football history.