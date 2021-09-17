Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' with an 'honor system' suggestion, NAU's best wins and Saturday's winner

A: Fellow Power 5 football bottom-feeders Kansas and Vanderbilt, who both have broken double-figure losing streaks this season, hit unimagined depths.

Kansas, which seats 47,000 at Booth Stadium, drew 15,056 against TCU and 15,219 against Texas in 2019. Vanderbilt, which has a capacity of 40,350 at Vanderbilt Stadium, drew 22,029 in this year’s season opener against East Tennessee State.

Fans react to administrative slights, real or imagined. In 1985, after UCLA edged Arizona in a sold-out game with Rose Bowl implications, UA coach Larry Smith was roundly booed. When asked how it felt to be booed on his home field, Smith said: "If they don’t like it, they can stay home this week."

And they did. A week later against Oregon, attendance plummeted from 57,779 to 35,292. That blowback from fans occurred to a UA team that would finish 8-3-1 and in second place in the Pac-10.

Dear Mr. Football: Was it too much to expect quarterback Gunner Cruz to play at a level that would’ve led Arizona to wins over BYU and San Diego State?

A: My first sense of caution came when Cruz told reporters last month that his wristband had a library of 150 plays. To that point, Cruz had thrown seven passes in college football.