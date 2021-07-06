Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Wildcat' Chip Hale a home run hire for UA baseball program

You wonder what took so long. Could you possibly find a better fit?

Two months after he left Arizona in the summer of 1987, Hale pocketed a modest $5,000 signing bonus from the Minnesota Twins, and quickly won the batting championship for the Class A Midwest League’s Kenosha Twins. At season’s end, he had a heart-to-heart talk with manager Don Leppert, a baseball whisperer for more than 30 years who didn’t gush about Hale’s .345 batting average but instead told him “you should get into coaching, that’s your future.”

It’s virtually the same thing Hale’s Triple-A manager Phil Roof of the Portland Beavers told him a decade later: “You should retire now and get into managing.”

And so, five years later, he did. After Hale sent his résumé to the minor-league directors of all 30 big league teams in 2000, the Diamondbacks hired Hale to manage the Rookie League Missoula Osprey. Over the next two decades, he managed or coached for the Diamondbacks, Nationals, A’s and Tigers. Although he twice flirted with college jobs — not at his alma mater, though — Hale pursued the UA’s opening the same way he pursued an Arizona scholarship 38 years ago.

This is a job that seems to have been made for Walter “Chip” Hale, son of a school district administrator from Contra Costa County in California.