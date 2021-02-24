Greg Hansen: 'My heart is there': Arizona great Ernie McCray shares ring of honor induction with Tucson

“Ernie was about 6-6 and, man, could he jump,” remembers Tom Hassey, then the Badgers’ starting point guard. “He was such a great athlete, one of two Black players we had. Ernie and Ira Andrews. But Ernie was just dominant. He was still very skinny, but you just didn’t see players like him in Tucson.”

McCray grew up with his mother in a small house just west of Stone Avenue at 901 N. 10th Ave. His father, an itinerant musician, was not part of his life. Ernie and his mother closely followed UA sports during the 1940s, a period that the UA’s athletic department employed just one Black man, Slim Williams, the equipment manager.

It wasn’t until 1952 that Tucson produced its first star-level Black high school basketball player, Amphitheater’s Jim Sparks. McCray would be next.

But after McCray graduated from high school, his only scholarship possibilities were at Eastern Arizona College and from the Kansas Jayhawks, who were looking for role players to help prize freshman center Wilt Chamberlain

Arizona? Nothing.