Greg Hansen: NBA Finals full of hard-working, smart role players like ex-Wildcat Solomon Hill

To play in the NBA Finals, you don’t have to be famous. You don’t have to be identifiable by anyone other than your coach and maybe the spotter working for the ABC broadcast crew. You don’t have to have your name hanging next to Steve Kerr and Luke Walton in McKale Center’s Ring of Honor.

You’ve just got to be tough, trustworthy and good enough to play in-your-face defense and box out on the boards when it is absolutely necessary to box out on the boards.

When the going got tough for the Miami Heat in the last three games of the Eastern Conference finals, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra limited his basic rotation to eight players. The eighth man was Solomon Hill, who to that point had not played a single minute in the Heat’s previous 12 playoff games.

That’s the career snapshot of Solomon Hill’s basketball career. He’ll be ready when you need him. Old reliable.

Here’s a different way to look at Hill, part of Arizona’s Class of 2012:

On Dec. 29, 2009, Hill was playing his 12th college basketball game. Arizona was a shade above bad, 6-5 overall, and then turned another shade of pale by losing 99-69 to BYU at McKale Center — the school’s worst-ever loss at McKale.