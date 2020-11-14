Greg Hansen: New perspective — from home — allows fresh look at smarter, savvier Wildcats

If they were vulnerable, what about me? Why would I risk my life to go to a football game?

I knew then that I would not be willing to get on the elevator at Arizona Stadium and sit in the press box for Saturday’s Arizona-USC game. My two sons living in Tucson have pre-existing heart conditions. I couldn’t take the chance to become infected, for my health and for theirs.

So as the Trojans made an improbable comeback to beat the Wildcats 34-30, I sat in my living room, watching Fox’s telecast of the game — the only time I’ve done so since covering my first Arizona home game in the fall of 1981. I looked at the numbers and tried to gain some perspective in a year that has run roughshod over perspective.

I missed the 1991 Oregon State-Arizona game to cover the Breeders’ Cup at Churchill Downs, watching Festin, a thoroughbred owned by Tucson attorney Burt Kinerk, run against the world’s best horses.

And I missed the 2001 USC-Arizona game to cover Game 1 of the World Series, Yankees vs. Diamondbacks, at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. That’s it.

Of the last 251 UA games at Arizona Stadium, I had taken that elevator to the press box and written about 249 of them.